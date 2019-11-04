56°F
UNLV roundup: Men’s tennis team sweeps main-draw titles

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2019 - 9:33 pm
 

UNLV won all four main-draw titles for the first time Sunday in the annual Easley Memorial Classic men’s tennis tournament at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Top-seeded Alex Kobelt took the Flight One singles title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over second-seeded Antoine Noel of Cal Poly.

The second and third flights featured all-Rebels finals. Anton Ornberg downed Clayton Alenik 6-2, 1-2 retired, and Jackson Atherton edged Zach Garner 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Kobelt and doubles partner Jordan Sauer, seeded second, won 8-4 over top-seeded Connor Rapp and Max Wild of UCLA.

The tournament included competitors from Cal Poly, Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, San Diego State, Southern Methodist and UCLA.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Jadyn Nogues scored in the 87th minute to lift the Rebels past Southern Utah 1-0 in both teams’ season finale.

UNLV (6-13-1) held edges of 37-2 in shots, 20-1 in shots on goal and 13-1 in corner kicks. Isabella Whitmore had 19 saves for the Thunderbirds (1-15-2).

Lourdes Bosch had a match-high seven shots, putting three on goal. Ariana Reyes and Michaela Morris each took five shots, with each putting four on goal.

Nogues, who put both of her shots on goal, got an assist from Katie Ballou via a corner kick on the decisive goal.

Marcella Brooks had one save to record a shutout, dropping Southern Utah to 0-10 on the road.

