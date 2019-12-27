43°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Rebels sweep weekly WAC swimming honors

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2019 - 11:01 pm
 

UNLV freshman Ogi Maric was named swimmer of the week and UNLV junior Jesse Cawley diver of the week in the Western Athletic Conference for their efforts in the UNLV Invitational on Dec. 15-17.

Maric, a native of Zagreb, Croatia, swam the fastest 200-yard freestyle in the WAC by two seconds this season at 1 minute, 36.61 seconds. He also placed first in the 100 individual medley in 50.06 seconds.

Maric also helped the Rebels place second in the 800 freestyle relay in 6:41.82 and third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:00.56.

Cawley, from Portland, Oregon, placed second in 3-meter diving with a score of 278.10.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels place third in home tournament
RJ

LaTecia Smith scored 22 points for UNLV, which shut out South Florida for the fourth quarter’s first six minutes in a 61-51 win in the Duel in the Desert women’s basketball tournament third-place game.

Latecia Smith (UNLV)
UNLV women’s basketball falls to Grand Canyon
RJ

The Antelopes scored the final six points to earn a 53-51 victory over the Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion. UNLV is now 3-7 on the year.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Short-handed Lady Rebels no match for USC
RJ

Alyson Miura had 15 points to lead four double-figure scorers for Southern California in its 75-54 win over UNLV in a nonconference women’s basketball game Saturday in Los Angeles.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Mehlich gains all-region soccer honors
RJ

UNLV senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was named All-Far West Region second team by the United Soccer Coaches, the Monchengladbach, Germany, native’s second career all-region designation.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team wins postseason opener
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 12 kills and 16 digs to lead UNLV past Missouri-Kansas City 3-1 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Thursday.