UNLV roundup: Rebels sweep weekly WAC swimming honors

UNLV freshman Ogi Maric was named swimmer of the week and UNLV junior Jesse Cawley diver of the week in the Western Athletic Conference for their efforts in the UNLV Invitational on Dec. 15-17.

Maric, a native of Zagreb, Croatia, swam the fastest 200-yard freestyle in the WAC by two seconds this season at 1 minute, 36.61 seconds. He also placed first in the 100 individual medley in 50.06 seconds.

Maric also helped the Rebels place second in the 800 freestyle relay in 6:41.82 and third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:00.56.

Cawley, from Portland, Oregon, placed second in 3-meter diving with a score of 278.10.