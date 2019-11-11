UNLV roundup: Samantha Li captures two tennis titles

UNLV senior Samantha Li recorded two titles on the final day of the three-day Rebel Invitational women’s tennis tournament Sunday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Li claimed the Flight Four singles crown by default over Colorado sophomore Megan Forster and teamed with sophomore Connie Li to defeat Colorado freshman Maria Campos and sophomore Tallulah Farrow 8-3 for the Flight Two doubles championship.

The annual event included competitors from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon at Utah.

The Rebels were without their top two players, senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano, who competed in the ITA Fall Nationals.

DIVING

At Los Angeles, senior Kourtney Clark placed 11th in the platform event (345.10) and junior Jesse Cawley 14th in the 1-meter event (452.10) on the final day of the three-day, nine-team Trojan Invitational.

The event included competitors from Azusa Pacific, California, California Baptist, Cal Poly, Fresno State, San Jose State, Southern California and UCLA.