UNLV roundup: Short-handed Lady Rebels no match for USC

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2019 - 5:12 pm
 

Alyson Miura had 15 points to lead four double-figure scorers for Southern California in its 75-54 win over UNLV in a nonconference women’s basketball game Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Lady Rebels (3-6), who were without leading scorer and rebounder Rodjanae Wade because of illness, never led and trailed by as many as 25 points while shooting 32.4 percent. The Trojans (5-3) shot 50 percent and held a 43-33 edge in rebounds.

Kayla Overbeck scored 14 points, Endyia Rogers 13 and Alissa Pili 10 for USC, which made 18 of 23 free throws. UNLV made 6 of 9.

Justice Ethridge scored 12 points and Isis Beh 10 for the Lady Rebels, who trailed 21-12 after one quarter, 44-23 at halftime and 58-37 entering the fourth quarter.

