UNLV roundup: Softball team splits two tournament games

UNLV split two games on the second day of its season-opening softball tournament Saturday, routing Cal State Northridge 10-1 before falling to Oregon State 3-1 at Eller Media Stadium.

Izzy Owen hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning to lead Oregon State past UNLV 3-1 in the Rebel Kickoff Classic softball tournament Saturday at Eller Media Stadium.

Trystan Melancon shut out the Rebels (1-3) on two hits over four innings. The Beavers (3-1) had an 8-5 edge in hits.

In UNLV’s first game of the day, Samantha Diaz and Justine Federe homered in the Rebels’ 10-1 win over Cal State Northridge (3-1).

Diaz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Federe drove in two runs and scored twice. Caitlin Covington went 3-for-3 with a double and scored twice for UNLV, which held an 8-3 edge in hits.

Breana Burke (1-0) held the Matadors to one run on three hits and struck out three. Jessica Alexander homered for Cal State Northridge.

Against Oregon State, Federe doubled in te fifth and scored on Lauren Tycksen’s infield single. Rebels starter Jenny Bressler (0-2) allowed two runs on five hits and no walks and struck out four in five innings.

Grace Messmer went 2-for-4 for the Beavers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

At Fresno, Calif., Hanna Cavinder had 24 points and six assists to lead Fresno State past the Lady Rebels 72-58.

Maddi Utti had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-4, 13-0 Mountain West), who won their 12th straight and improved to 11-1 at home. Rodjanae Wade had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (12-11, 8-4).

Aly Gamez scored 14 points for Fresno State, which led 17-10 after one quarter, 38-23 at halftime and 59-44 entering the fourth quarter.

LaTecia Smith scored 17 points for UNLV, which shot 34.4 percent and was outrebounded 42-35.

Haley Cavinder had eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and eight turnovers for the first-place Bulldogs.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik each won in singles and teamed for a doubles victory to lead the Rebels (6-0) to a 5-2 win over Santa Clara (2-5).

Samuelsson downed Jesus Barajas 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and teamed with Alenik for a 7-6 victory over Barajas and Santiago Hinojosa at No. 2 doubles. Alenik defeated Nick Cmager 6-1, 7-6 at No. 6 singles.

Also for UNLV, Alex Kobelt outlasted Arthur Neuhaus 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Jordan Sauer toppled Mann Shah 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 at No. 3 singles, and Anton Ornberg topped Hinojosa 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Jazlynn Shearer placed fourth in the triple jump (41 feet, 1 inch) and sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.34 seconds) to lead the Rebels on the second day of the two-day New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

UNLV had three fifth-place finishes: Jonon Young in the triple jump (41 feet, 1/2 inch), Alexis Surrell in the 400-meter run (55.69 seconds) and Jada Hicks in the 60 hurdles (8.32 seconds).

Also for the Rebels, Elisa Rovere was eighth in the 1,600 (5:08.52) and Amari Prude eighth in the 400 (56.59 seconds).