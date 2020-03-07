UNLV roundup: Softball team wins two in Phoenix tournament

Mia Trejo hit a two-run double and a home run to help UNLV top St. Joseph’s 5-3 and Grand Canyon 7-1 at the Lopes Up Classic softball tournament Friday in Phoenix.

The Rebels (18-5) mustered only four hits against the Hawks (3-8) but scored three unearned runs. Maddie Schmidt hit an RBI triple in the first inning, and Trejo’s double highlighted UNLV’s four-run second.

St. Joseph’s scored all of its runs in the fifth, on a two-run single by Carly Rybinski and an RBI groundout by Molly Kapala.

Rybinski and Jordan Hinkle each went 2-for-3 for the Hawks, and Kapala had a double.

Rebels starter Briana Burke (4-0) allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks and struck out five over five innings. Charlie Masterson notched her third save of the season by pitching two shutout innings with two strikeouts.

Ashley Stokes (1-2) went the distance for St. Joseph’s, allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits and three walks. She struck out three.

Against the host Antelopes (4-16), UNLV starter Jenny Bressler (9-3) went the distance, allowing one run on three singles and two walks and striking out five.

Denise Armendariz went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice in her season debut after returning from injury, and Lauren Tycksen went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Rebels, who held an 11-3 edge in hits.

Samantha Diaz had a double and scored three runs, and Jaclyn Candelas went 2-for-3 with an RBI for UNLV.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Ryan Hare allowed one run on five hits and struck out six over seven innings, and Eric Bigani went 3-for-4 with a two-run double in the Rebels’ three-run first inning as UNLV notched a 6-1 victory over St. John’s.

Hare (2-1) issued just one walk in his 103-pitch effort and got stellar relief from Conner Woods and Larry Quaney as the Rebels (4-10) dealt the Red Storm (3-7) their fifth straight loss.

Woods struck out three in a perfect, 11-pitch eighth inning, and Quaney allowed one hit in the ninth.

Jack-Thomas Wold went 3-for-4 and scored twice. Austin Pfeifer and James Gamble each went 2-for-4 with a double for UNLV, which held a 13-6 edge in hits.

St. John’s starter Nick Mondak (0-3) allowed four runs on 10 hits and no walks and struck out six over seven innings.

Justin Folz went 2-for-4, and Mitchell Henshaw homered in the sixth for the Red Storm.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Jordan Sauer, Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik each won in singles and was part of a doubles victory for the Rebels (11-1) in their 6-1 triumph over Loyola Marymount (3-6).

Sauer downed Austin Di Giulio 7-6, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Alex Kobelt for a 6-4 win over Keenan Mayo and Thien Nguyen at No. 1 doubles.

Samuelsson outlasted Diego Lava 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, Alenik topped Ethan Torlic 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6 singles, and Samuelsson and Alenik teamed for a 6-1 victory over Lava and Di Giulio at No. 2 doubles.

Anton Ornberg defeated Max Kaiser 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 5 singles for UNLV, which dealt the Lions their fourth straight loss.

MEN’S GOLF

At Boulder City, freshman George Leigh shot 7-under-par 137 through two rounds of the Jackrabbit Invitational and was third in the 84-player field, five strokes behind pace-setting Dustin Hasley of Oral Roberts. The Rebels are not entered as a team.

The three other UNLV players participating all were in the top 20: Freshman Falko Hanisch was fifth at 4-under 140, sophomore David Rauch was tied for ninth at 142, and freshman Jack Kozlowski was tied for 18th at 145.