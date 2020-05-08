UNLV roundup: Three baseball players named all-league

UNLV senior pitcher Chase Maddux, senior left fielder Grant Robbins and junior catcher Eric Bigani were named to the 24-member All-Mountain West baseball team.

UNLV senior pitcher Chase Maddux, senior left fielder Grant Robbins and junior catcher Eric Bigani were named to the 24-member All-Mountain West baseball team, the league office announced Thursday.

Maddux, a Bishop Gorman product, went 1-0 with a 2.59 ERA in four starts spanning 24⅓ innings. The right-hander held opposing batters to a .230 average while striking out 19 and walking four, throwing at least five innings and limiting opponents to four or fewer runs in each start.

Robbins, also a Bishop Gorman product, batted .322 with 15 RBIs and 10 runs in 16 games while leading the Rebels with a .593 slugging percentage that included four doubles, three triples and two home runs.

Bigani, an Anaheim, California, native who transferred to UNLV from Cypress (California) College, led the Rebels in batting average (.394) and hits (26) and was second on the team in runs (13), doubles (seven), RBIs (14), total bases (35) and on-base percentage (.431).