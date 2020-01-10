48°F
UNLV roundup: Three fan events set before baseball opener

January 9, 2020 - 6:56 pm
 

The UNLV baseball program will hold three fan-based events one week before its season-opening series.

The second annual First Pitch Dinner is Feb. 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion, a 32-team bowling tournament will be held Feb. 7 at the South Point, and the Rebels’ alumni game is slated for Feb. 8 at Wilson Stadium.

The First Pitch Dinner includes a 5:30 p.m. reception, a 6 p.m. dinner and a keynote address from UNLV Hall of Famer Ryan Ludwick, a 12-year major league outfielder for six teams who was a National League All-Star in 2008.

In the bowling tournament, which starts at 1 p.m., teams will get three games apiece along with balls, shoes, food and drinks.

The alumni game is set for noon, with batting practice at 11 a.m. and an intrasquad scrimmage featuring the current team at 9 a.m.

Contact undergraduate assistant coach Vince Taormina at 702-672-9521 or vintao1155@gmail.com for registration or ticketing questions.

MEN’S SOCCER

Senior midfielder Timo Mehlich was selected by the Seattle Sounders with the final pick of the second round, 52nd overall, in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, becoming the fifth Rebel drafted by the MLS in the past six years.

A native of Monchengladbach, Germany, Mehlich recently became the first UNLV player to gain All-Western Athletic Conference honors four straight years and also was named United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region second team.

Mehlich finished third in the WAC with 11 goals in 2019 and was fourth in points with 23, both team highs.

Previous Rebels drafted by the MLS include Victor Arbelaez (30th in 2005), Rod Dyachenko (31st in 2006), Danny Cruz (41st in 2008), Salvador Bernal (72nd in 2015), Bradley Kamden (58th in 2016), Danny Musovski (31st in 2018) and Kevin Partida (58th in 2018).

