UNLV roundup: Trent fourth in prestigious golf tournament

UNLV junior Jack Trent shot a final-round 2-under-par 68 to climb nine spots in the standings at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational men’s golf tournament.

Trent finished in a three-way tie for fourth at even-par 210 in the 84-golfer field. The Rebels placed 14th out of 15 teams at 44-over 884, 38 strokes behind co-champions Georgia Tech and Baylor.

Eleven teams in the field are ranked among the top 25 nationally by Golfstat, with Georgia Tech at No. 3 and Baylor at No. 20. They each shot 6-over 846.

No. 10 Pepperdine placed third at 9-over 849, followed by No. 23 North Carolina (856). No. 19 Illinois and No. 14 Texas A&M tied for fifth at 859.

Baylor senior Cooper Dossey was the medalist at 4-under 206, one stroke better than Florida junior John Axelsen. Pepperdine freshman William Mouw was alone in third at 1-under 209.

For UNLV, junior J.J. Gresco tied for 34th at 8-over 218, sophomore David Rauch tied for 69th at 226, senior Justin Kim was 79th at 232, and freshman Falko Hanisch tied for 82nd at 234.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Hendrik Kuehn scored the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute to lift Santa Clara past the Rebels 3-1 in the Johann Memorial Classic finale.

The Broncos (3-3-1) held edges of 16-7 in shots and 9-2 in shots on goal in dealing UNLV (2-6) its third straight loss.

Eduardo Lopez Perez opened the scoring for Santa Clara in the 17th minute, with an assist to Dylan Carrubba. The Rebels tied it in the 39th minute when John Lynam converted a pass from Bailey Letherman.

After Kuehn put the Broncos back in front, Alejandro Perez capped the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Timo Mehlich put one of his team-high three shots on goal for the Rebels, who fell to 0-3 at home.

Goalkeeper Guillem Badenes Mecho had one save for Santa Clara. Lukas Betz played 66 minutes in goal for UNLV and made five saves while allowing three goals, and Enrique Adame had one save in 24 minutes for the Rebels.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Juliana Carter scored twice to lead Utah Valley past the Rebels 3-0 in a nonconference match.

The Wolverines (4-5-1), who held edges of 16-12 in shots and 7-4 in shots on goal, had been 0-4 on the road.

Carter opened the scoring in the seventh minute and capped the scoring in the 69th, on an assist from Jenna Shepherd. Jocelyn Bybee scored in the 51st.

Allie Jara played 75 minutes in goal for Utah Valley and made four saves. Saydee Bacdad played 15 minutes in goal for the Wolverines and didn’t face a shot.

Emberly Sevilla played 71 minutes in goal for UNLV (3-5) and allowed all three goals while stopping four shots. Elly Reynada played 19 minutes in goal for the Rebels and didn’t face a shot.

Lourdes Bosch put one of her team-high four shots on goal for UNLV.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Milwaukee, Ohio State transfer Alex Kobelt, seeded 10th, won four straight matches before falling 7-6, 7-5 to seventh-seeded Mor Bulis of Southern California in the Milwaukee Classic semifinals.

All of Kobelt’s victories came in straight sets, including a 6-3, 7-5 verdict over fifth-seeded Paul Barretto of California in the quarterfinals.

The tournament concludes Monday.