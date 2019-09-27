UNLV roundup: Trent third through two rounds of golf event

UNLV junior Jack Trent shot a 6-under-par 138 and was alone in third place in a 92-player field after two rounds of the three-round William H. Tucker Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament.

UNLV junior Jack Trent, shown in March, had eight birdies in the first round and five in the second Friday en route to a 6-under-par 138 entering the final round of the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate. (UNLV)

UNLV junior Jack Trent shot a 6-under-par 138 and was alone in third place in a 92-player field after two rounds of the three-round, 15-team William H. Tucker Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Rebels were ninth at 7-over 583, 21 strokes behind pace-setting Arizona. Brigham Young senior Peter Kuest held the individual lead by four shots at 11-under 133. Arizona junior Trevor Werbylo was alone in second at 7-under 137.

New Mexico was one stroke behind Arizona, followed by BYU (567), San Diego State (570) and Colorado State (575), the lone teams to break par.

For UNLV, sophomore David Rauch was tied for 11th at 3-under 141, freshman Falko Hanisch was 40th at 3-over 147, senior Justin Kim was tied for 41st at 148, freshman George Leigh was tied for 53rd at 150, and junior J.J. Gresco was tied for 80th at 156.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, En-Pei Huang and Izumi Asano each won a Flight One singles match in straight sets and teamed for an 8-6 doubles victory in the season-opening UNLV Fall Invitational.

The event includes competitors from Delaware, Long Beach State, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah.

Huang downed Southern Utah’s Daniela Cozzi 6-2, 6-2, Asano beat Northern Arizona’s Emile Haakansson 6-0, 7-5, and Huang and Asano teamed to top Delaware’s Caragh Courtney and Jojo Bach in doubles.

In Flight Two, Samantha Li edged Southern Utah’s Jessica Stefan 7-6, 3-6, 7-5, and Connie Li topped Bach 6-3, 6-2. Li and Li teamed for an 8-7 win over Long Beach State’s Wiktoria Rutkowska and Emma Bardet in Flight One doubles.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Christiane Sundstrom scored in the seventh minute of the second overtime to lift Utah State to a 1-0 win over the Rebels in both teams’ Mountain West opener.

Ashley Cardozo, who assisted on Sundstrom’s goal in the 107th minute, put three of her match-high seven shots on goal. The Aggies (6-3, 1-0) held edges of 21-12 in shots and 8-2 in shots on goal in their third straight victory.

UNLV midfielder Ariana Reyes was issued a second yellow card in the 82nd minute, forcing the Rebels (3-6, 0-1) to play short-handed the rest of the way.

Diera Walton had two saves to record a shutout. Emberly Sevilla had seven saves for UNLV.