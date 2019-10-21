UNLV roundup: Trent tied for Florida golf tournament lead

UNLV junior Jack Trent shot a 5-under-par 67 to share the first-round lead in the three-round Tavistock Invitational men’s golf tournament Sunday in Windermere, Florida.

UNLV junior Jack Trent, shown in March, had an eagle and six birdies Sunday en route to a 5-under-par 67 to share the first-round lead in the Tavistock Invitational. (UNLV)

The Palo Verde product from Australia had an eagle, six birdies and a bogey before a double bogey on his final hole to fall into a tie for the lead with California junior Finigan Tilly.

Florida junior John Axelsen and Central Florida freshman Jordan Sarhaddi were one stroke back in the 75-player field.

The Rebels were 13th in the 15-team field at 9-over 297, 17 strokes behind pace-setting UCF. Only four teams came in under par.

Florida was second at 3-under 285, Louisiana State and California were tied for third at 1-under 287, and Minnesota rounded out the top five at 288.

For UNLV, sophomore David Rauch was tied for 37th at 2-over 74, freshman George Leigh and senior Justin Kim were tied for 64th at 6-over 78, and junior J.J. Gresco was tied for 70th at 8-over 80.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At San Marcos, Texas, junior Cathy Liu shot a 4-under 140 through two rounds of the three-round Jim West Invitational to tie for 21st in the 78-player field.

The Rebels were tied for 10th in the 15-team field at 7-under 569, 17 strokes behind pace-setting Texas Tech and Mississippi.

Texas Tech and Mississippi were at 24-under 552, Miami was third at 16-under 560, and Oklahoma and Texas State were tied for fourth at 15-under 561.

Four golfers shared the individual lead at 8-under 136: Texas Tech freshman Gala Dumez, Mississippi sophomore Julia Johnson, Oklahoma junior Kaitlin Milligan and Texas Tech junior Amy Taylor.

For UNLV, junior Samantha Fuller was tied for 29th at 2-under 142, freshman Elina Saksa was tied for 43rd at 1-over 145, sophomore Nastasia Kossacky was tied for 54th at 2-over 146, and sophomore Veronica Joels was tied for 62nd at 4-over 148.

MEN’S SOCCER

At San Antonio, Marco Gonzalez scored in the fourth minute of overtime to lift the Rebels past Incarnate Word 1-0 in a Western Athletic Conference match.

Lukas Betz had four saves for UNLV (4-9-1, 2-3-1), which won its second straight despite being outshot 17-7. The Cardinals (4-8, 1-5) had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

A midfield steal by UNLV set up Gonzalez’s goal. He streaked down the left side and beat goalkeeper Carlos Mercado with a shot inside the right post.

Miguel Velasquez put two of his match-high four shots on goal for Incarnate Word. Timo Mehlich put one of his team-best three shots on goal for the Rebels.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Fresno, Calif., Lorena Montanes assisted on goals by Sydni Lunt in the 35th minute and Melissa Ellis in the 56th to lead Fresno State past the Rebels 2-1 in a Mountain West match.

Malika Markham scored in the 53rd minute for UNLV (4-11-1, 1-6-1). The Bulldogs (9-4-2, 5-1-1) held edges of 18-7 in shots and 7-4 in shots on goal while winning their third straight.

Lunt’s goal came on a header off a corner kick by Montanes. The Rebels tied it in similar fashion, when Markham headed home a corner kick from Katie Ballou.

Ellis’ decisive goal was a conversion on a rebound of a shot by Montanes.

Emberly Sevilla had five saves for UNLV, which had no player register more than one shot. Ellis put one of her match-high four shots on goal, and Alex Best had three saves for Fresno State.