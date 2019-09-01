UNLV roundup: Volleyball team rallies for five-set victory

Shelby Capllonch had eight of her 17 kills in the third set, helping UNLV overcome a two-set deficit in a 3-2 win over Portland in the Wildcat Invitational volleyball tournament in Ogden, Utah.

(Getty Images)

Shelby Capllonch had eight of her 17 kills in the third set, helping UNLV overcome a two-set deficit in a 3-2 win over Portland in the Wildcat Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday in Ogden, Utah.

Thea Sweder also had 17 kills, including two in the third set that staved off match point for the Rebels (2-1), who won 19-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-12.

The third set featured 17 ties and seven lead changes, and the fourth set had 10 ties and three lead changes.

Capllonch added nine digs and four blocks, Antonette Rolda 29 assists, Lauryn Burt 21 assists and Paris Oliveira 21 digs for UNLV.

Liz Reich had 21 kills and Kellie Hughes 55 assists and three blocks for the Pilots (2-1).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Logan, Utah, junior Emma Wahlenmaier placed 16th in 19 minutes, 43.3 seconds to help the Rebels take third in the season-opening Sagebrush Invitational 5-kilometer race.

Utah State won the team title with 25 points, followed by Boise State (34) and UNLV (75).

Also for the Rebels, sophomore MacKenzie Moss was 19th (20:02.7), sophomore Grace Moore 25th (21:32.8), senior Nicole Snow 28th (22:11.8), sophomore Payton Fratusco 30th (22:48.6) and freshman Rebecca Green 31st (22:49.5).