Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Volleyball team rallies for win at Boise State

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2019 - 10:55 pm
 

Mariena Hayden had 23 kills and 11 digs to rally UNLV past Boise State 3-2 in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

Shelby Capllonch had 17 kills and 11 digs for the Rebels (14-10, 10-3), who prevailed by scores of 15-25, 25-19, 27-29, 25-13, 15-7 in winning for the 10th time in their past 11 matches.

Lauren Ohlinger had 15 kills and 12 digs for the Broncos (15-9, 7-6), who had won three of their previous four matches.

Alison French had 12 kills, Paris Oliveira 22 digs, Antonette Rolda 30 assists and Lauryn Burt 28 assists for UNLV, which held edges of .257 to .191 in hitting and 68-53 in kills.

Shae Duffy had 13 kills, Danielle Boss 42 assists and 12 digs and Allison Casillas 15 digs for Boise State.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Newport Beach, Calif., senior En-Pei Huang and junior Izumi Asano ended their fall season with an 8-2 doubles record after falling 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9) to Auburn senior Taylor Russo and freshman Selin Ovunc in the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships consolation bracket.

Huang and Asano, winners of the ITA Mountain Regional, led 4-1 in the third-set super tiebreaker before falling. Russo and Ovunc had won the ITA Southern Regional.

