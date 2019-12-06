UNLV roundup: Volleyball team wins postseason opener
Mariena Hayden had 12 kills, 16 digs, seven aces and three blocks to lead UNLV past Missouri-Kansas City 3-1 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Thursday in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Alison French had 14 kills and Paris Oliveira 17 digs for the Rebels (20-10), who won by scores of 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13. Melanie Brecka had 12 kills and 10 digs for the Roos (17-12).
UNLV, which has won seven straight matches and 16 of its past 17, next faces South Dakota (28-2) at noon Friday. The Coyotes advanced with a 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 win over Central Michigan (21-9).
Kate Brennan had six blocks, Antonette Rolda 29 assists and Lauryn Burt 18 assists for the Rebels, who held edges of .234 to .135 in hitting, 56-39 in kills and 61-55 in digs.
Alicia Harrington had 11 kills and eight digs, Alli Schomers 33 assists and Alex Ratzlaff 15 digs for UMKC.