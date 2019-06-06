UNLV roundup: Williams named freshman All-America in baseball

UNLV second baseman Edarian Williams was named to Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-America Team.

The Rancho product led the Rebels in hits (80) in 2019 and ranked second in batting average (.342), RBIs (36) and multiple-hit games (23) while posting a .399 on-base percentage. He had a 17-game hitting streak and a 34-game on-base streak, both of which paced UNLV.

Defensively, Williams helped the Rebels turn 65 regular-season double plays, which ranked second nationally.

Williams, who played in 57 games for UNLV (29-29), is the third Rebel in a four-year span to claim Mountain West co-freshman of the year honors and be selected CBN Freshman All-American, joining Kyle Isbel (2016) and Bryson Stott (2017).

TRACK AND FIELD

At Austin, Texas, sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800-meter run) and junior Jasmyne Graham (100 hurdles) will compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships preliminaries Thursday, with the finals set for Saturday.

Wilson-Perteete posted the nation’s No. 2 time in the 800 this season, finishing in 2 minutes, 2.41 seconds at the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 17.

Graham has the nation’s 22nd-best time in the 100 hurdles, running a program-best 13.07 seconds at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships on May 11.

This will be the duo’s second straight season competing in the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Last year in Eugene, Oregon, Wilson-Perteete placed ninth in the 800, and Graham was 18th in the 100 hurdles.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

The Rebels will play in the annual ITA Kickoff Weekend in Malibu, California, for a second straight year, facing top-seeded and sixth-ranked Pepperdine in the first round on Jan. 25.

The other match in Malibu will pit No. 2-seeded and No. 46-ranked Arkansas against third-seeded and 49th-ranked Arizona. The winners and losers will face each other the next day.

UNLV, which went 18-7 in 2019 and won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship, has won at least one match at the kickoff event for three straight seasons.