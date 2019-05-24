UNLV roundup: Wilson-Perteete, Love advance in regional track

UNLV sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete and junior Kaysha Love qualified for Friday’s second round of their events in the NCAA West Preliminary track and field meet Thursday.

UNLV sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete and junior Kaysha Love qualified for Friday’s second round of their events in the NCAA West Preliminary track and field meet Thursday in Sacramento, California.

In the 800-meter run, Wilson-Perteete won her heat in 2 minutes, 7.51 seconds while placing 12th overall, with the top 24 advancing. Sophomore Elisa Rovere placed fifth in her heat and 44th overall in 2:11.01.

In the 100, Love placed fourth in her heat and 15th overall in 11.53 seconds.

Junior Jasmyne Graham tied for 13th in the long jump (19 feet, 11½ inches), with the top 12 advancing to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Graham also will participate in Friday’s first round of the 100 hurdles, along with senior Taylor Pegram and freshman Jada Hicks.

Junior McKenna Howard will compete in the shot put on Saturday.