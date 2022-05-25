UNLV seeded No. 1 for Mountain West baseball tournament

UNLV, which won the Mountain West regular-season title for the first time since 2014, will play Air Force on Thursday at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego.

UNLV head coach Stan Stolte, left, watches the game against UNR from the dugout during an NCAA baseball game at Earl Wilson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV head coach Stan Stolte walks in from a time out during an NCAA baseball game against UNR at Earl Wilson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV outfielder Joey Walls (9) throws the ball in field during an NCAA baseball game against UNR at Earl Wilson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV outfielder Joey Walls (9) reaches to catch during an NCAA baseball game against UNR at Earl Wilson Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV infielder Henry Zeisler (23) runs the base while watching the foul ball during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

UNLV outfielder Rylan Charles (25) swings against Arizona St. during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

UNLV infielder Edarian Williams (2) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning run against Arizona St. during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. UNLV won 11-10. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

UNLV infielder Edarian Williams (2) reacts after hitting triple against Arizona St. as Arizona St. third baseman Ethan Long (35) looks down during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Junior infielder Edarian Williams knew something was different about this UNLV baseball team.

The aura had changed. There was an intensity in the way the Rebels worked, a commitment to improving and desire to win.

“This team is special,” Williams said. “It’s probably the best team I’ve been on since I’ve been here.”

UNLV heads to San Diego as the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West tournament after winning the regular-season title. The Rebels (36-20) will play No. 4 Air Force (27-27) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The championship game of the double-elimination tournament is Sunday. The winner gets an automatic berth into an NCAA regional.

The regular-season championship is the fourth in program history and first since 2014. It’s also the first regular-season title for UNLV coach Stan Stolte

“To finally reach our goal, it’s a good deal,” he said.

The job is far from finished, though. The Rebels have played in 20 MW tournaments but haven’t won one since 2005.

They haven’t been helped by recent events.

UNLV would have qualified for the 2021 tournament after finishing third in the conference, but the Mountain West canceled the event for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two transfers have strengthened the Rebels’ pitching staff. Senior right-hander Josh Ibarra, who transferred from UC Irvine, established himself as the team’s No. 1 starter, and junior Hayden Nierman arrived from Oakland University and is one of the team’s most reliable relievers.

Ibarra said he chose UNLV because he was drawn to the team’s chemistry. The Rebels returned several starters from the 2021 team, and he wanted to be part of the return to the top of the conference.

The chemistry can be traced to the number of local players on the roster. Junior Joey Walls, a transfer from College of Southern Nevada, played at Rancho High with Williams and is one of 14 players from Las Vegas.

“I grew up with most of these guys,” Walls said. “It’s awesome sharing the field with them.”

The Rebels were put to the test early. They beat Michigan State on opening day, but lost the next three games to the Spartans.

Walls said he thought it was a promising start despite the results.

“We’re more of a family than a team, so it’s real fun to come in each and every day,” he said.

UNLV quickly bounced back. The Rebels won five of their next seven games, then started the Mountain West season by sweeping San Diego State on the road.

Stolte and Williams said they think the team’s resilience propelled it to the regular-season title. The Rebels finished 21-9 in the conference, three games ahead of runner-up UNR.

“We never feel like we’re down and out,” Williams said. “We have confidence and faith in each other that someone else will come pick us up.”

The Rebels topped the MW in hitting with a .331 average, led by infielder Henry Ziesler (.399, second) and outfielder Rylan Charles (.392, third). Williams was second in the conference in RBIs with 66.

Any hopes of making an NCAA regional for the first time since 2014 probably depends on the Rebels winning the tournament, as an at-large bid is unlikely.

“We can do big and special things,” Walls said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.