UNLV senior falls at NCAA tennis tournament
Aiwen Zhu finished her college career with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) loss to 22nd-ranked Felicity Maltby of Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship.
ORLANDO, Fla. — UNLV senior Aiwen Zhu finished her college career with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) loss to 22nd-ranked Felicity Maltby of Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship on Tuesday.
The 105th-ranked Zhu, the two-time Mountain West Player of the Year, finishes with a career record of 103-32, including 30-8 this season. She fell one victory short of earning All-America status.
“Aiwen has been a tremendous leader for us for four years on and off the court,” UNLV coach Kevin Cory said in a statement. “She is not only one of the greatest players the school has ever seen, but also just a great person. She will no doubt succeed in whichever path she takes, and we wish her the best of luck as she heads to a professional career.”