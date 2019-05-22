UNLV senior falls at NCAA tennis tournament

Aiwen Zhu finished her college career with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) loss to 22nd-ranked Felicity Maltby of Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship.

UNLV senior Aiwen Zhu competes in the 2019 Mountain West Women's Tennis Championship takes place at the Aztec Tennis Center on the campus of San Diego State University in San Diego, CA. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos)

ORLANDO, Fla. — UNLV senior Aiwen Zhu finished her college career with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) loss to 22nd-ranked Felicity Maltby of Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship on Tuesday.

The 105th-ranked Zhu, the two-time Mountain West Player of the Year, finishes with a career record of 103-32, including 30-8 this season. She fell one victory short of earning All-America status.

“Aiwen has been a tremendous leader for us for four years on and off the court,” UNLV coach Kevin Cory said in a statement. “She is not only one of the greatest players the school has ever seen, but also just a great person. She will no doubt succeed in whichever path she takes, and we wish her the best of luck as she heads to a professional career.”