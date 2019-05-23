UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott shares top Mountain West player honor
UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was shared the Mountain West baseball Player of the Year award with Fresno State’s McCarthy Tatum.
UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named the Tony Gwynn Co-Player of the Year on Thursday, the top award voted by the Mountain West baseball coaches.
Stott shared the honor with Fresno State senior third baseman McCarthy Tatum.
Stott, who went to Desert Oasis High School, is batting .361 with 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and 61 runs scored. He also is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes and Brooks Wallace awards.
UNLV second baseman Edarian Williams and San Diego State first baseman Jaden Fein shared Freshman of the Year honors. Williams is hitting .343 with 36 RBIs.
Stott and junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Hare (7-4, 3.79 ERA) each were selected to the all-conference first team. Senior right fielder Max Smith (.295, nine home runs, 45 RBIs) and junior third baseman Dillon Johnson Jr. (.321, 29 RBIs) made the second team.
2019 All-Mountain West
First team
Rob Dau, Sr., C, Air Force
McCarthy Tatum, Sr., 3B, Fresno State
Zach Ashford, Sr., CF, Fresno State
JT Arruda, So., SS, Fresno State
Nolan Dempsey, Sr., 2B, Fresno State
Jared Mang, Sr., OF, New Mexico
Matt Rudick, So., OF, San Diego State
Kellen Strahm, Sr., CF, San Jose State
Bryson Stott, Jr., SS, UNLV
Jaylon McLaughlin, Jr., CF, UNR
Jaime Arias, So., LHP, Fresno State
Ryan Jensen, Jr., RHP, Fresno State
Adrian Mardueno, Jr., RHP, San Diego State
Ryan Hare, Jr., RHP, UNLV
Second team
Ashton Easley, Jr., OF, Air Force
Nic Ready, Sr., 3B, Air Force
Carter Bins, Jr., C, Fresno State
Angelo Armenta, Sr., SS, San Diego State
Mike Jarvis, Jr., 2B, San Diego State
Casey Schmitt, So., 3B, San Diego State
Max Smith, Sr., RF, UNLV
Dillon Johnson, Jr., 3B, UNLV
Weston Hatten, Sr., RF, UNR
Joshua Zamora, So., 3B, UNR
Jake Gilbert, Sr., RHP, Air Force
Davis Moore, Jr., RHP, Fresno State
Justin Slaten, Jr., RHP, New Mexico
Justin Goossen-Brown, Sr., RHP, San Diego State
Grant Ford, Jr., RHP, UNR
Individual honors
Tony Gwynn Co-Players of the Year: McCarthy Tatum, Sr., 3B, Fresno State; Bryson Stott, Jr., SS, UNLV
Pitcher of the Year: Ryan Jensen, Jr., RHP, Fresno State
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Jaden Fein, 1B, San Diego State; Edarian Williams, 2B, UNLV
Coach of the Year: Mike Batesole, Fresno State