UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott shares top Mountain West player honor

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott bats in an 8-5 loss to Bradley on March 9 at Wilson Stadium. Photo courtesy of UNLV Athletics.

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named the Tony Gwynn Co-Player of the Year on Thursday, the top award voted by the Mountain West baseball coaches.

Stott shared the honor with Fresno State senior third baseman McCarthy Tatum.

Stott, who went to Desert Oasis High School, is batting .361 with 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and 61 runs scored. He also is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes and Brooks Wallace awards.

UNLV second baseman Edarian Williams and San Diego State first baseman Jaden Fein shared Freshman of the Year honors. Williams is hitting .343 with 36 RBIs.

Stott and junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Hare (7-4, 3.79 ERA) each were selected to the all-conference first team. Senior right fielder Max Smith (.295, nine home runs, 45 RBIs) and junior third baseman Dillon Johnson Jr. (.321, 29 RBIs) made the second team.

