Other Sports

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott shares top Mountain West player honor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2019 - 12:46 pm
 

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named the Tony Gwynn Co-Player of the Year on Thursday, the top award voted by the Mountain West baseball coaches.

Stott shared the honor with Fresno State senior third baseman McCarthy Tatum.

Stott, who went to Desert Oasis High School, is batting .361 with 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and 61 runs scored. He also is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes and Brooks Wallace awards.

UNLV second baseman Edarian Williams and San Diego State first baseman Jaden Fein shared Freshman of the Year honors. Williams is hitting .343 with 36 RBIs.

Stott and junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Hare (7-4, 3.79 ERA) each were selected to the all-conference first team. Senior right fielder Max Smith (.295, nine home runs, 45 RBIs) and junior third baseman Dillon Johnson Jr. (.321, 29 RBIs) made the second team.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

