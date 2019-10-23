66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Other Sports

UNLV volleyball beats New Mexico; golfers end Fla. tourney in 14th

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2019 - 9:18 pm
 

Mariena Hayden had 18 kills and 19 digs to help the UNLV volleyball team defeat New Mexico 25-12, 19-25, 25-16, 25-19 on Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

Shelby Capllonch added 16 kills and 15 digs for the Rebels (11-9, 7-2 Mountain West). Lauren Twitty had 10 kills for the Lobos (6-15, 1-8).

UNLV next hosts Air Force at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Men’s golf

WINDERMERE, Fla. — UNLV junior Jack Trent shot even-par 72 in the final round to finish tied for seventh at 4-under 212 in the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Country Club.

Johnny Travale of host Central Florida shot 6-under 66 to win by one shot at 12-under 204.

UNLV finished 14th in the team race at 22-over 886 after shooting 12-over 300 in the final round. Central Florida won by 14 shots at 20-under 844.

The Rebels have completed their fall schedule and don’t play until the Sea Best Intercollegiate in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Feb. 3.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Volleyball team tops UNR, wins sixth in row
RJ

Mariena Hayden had 20 kills on .375 hitting and 15 digs to lead UNLV to its sixth straight volleyball victory, a 3-1 triumph over UNR in a Mountain West match Saturday in Reno.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Ciszewski, Dabic ousted in region tennis event
RJ

The UNLV doubles team of sophomores Tom Ciszewski and Milos Dabic lost a close round-of-16 match Friday to end the program’s run at the ITA Mountain Region men’s tennis championships.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Ciszewski, Dabic advance in tennis regional
RJ

The doubles team of sophomores Tom Ciszewski and Milos Dabic is UNLV’s final representative left after the second day of the ITA Mountain Region men’s tennis championships Thursday in Denver.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Soccer teams notch league wins at home
RJ

UNLV’s soccer teams each recorded a league win Sunday at Johann Memorial Field, with the women blanking first-place Colorado College 2-0 and the men rallying past San Jose State 2-1.

UNLV roundup: Swim teams sweep; volleyball team rallies
RJ

The UNLV swimming and diving teams capped their home-opening weekend with a sweep over Cal State Bakersfield, while the volleyball team staged a stirring rally to upset Boise State.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Local products star in baseball exhibition
RJ

Jacob Godman and John Gaughan each had a key hit in a two-run fourth inning that lifted the Gray team to a 2-0 win in Game 1 of the UNLV baseball Scarlet Gray World Series.