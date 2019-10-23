UNLV volleyball beats New Mexico; golfers end Fla. tourney in 14th

Mariena Hayden had 18 kills and 19 digs to help the UNLV volleyball team defeat New Mexico 25-12, 19-25, 25-16, 25-19 on Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

Shelby Capllonch added 16 kills and 15 digs for the Rebels (11-9, 7-2 Mountain West). Lauren Twitty had 10 kills for the Lobos (6-15, 1-8).

Final from the @CoxPavilion #UNLVvball defeats New Mexico, 3-1

Set 1: UNLV 25-12

Set 2: UNM 25-19

Set 3: UNLV 25-16

Set 4: UNLV 25-19 📽️: @erinmarieee17 ends the match with a kill, her 8th of the match! 📊: https://t.co/56MJLx9DT9 pic.twitter.com/73F49a8ps6 — UNLV Volleyball (@UNLVvball) October 23, 2019

UNLV next hosts Air Force at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Men’s golf

WINDERMERE, Fla. — UNLV junior Jack Trent shot even-par 72 in the final round to finish tied for seventh at 4-under 212 in the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Country Club.

Johnny Travale of host Central Florida shot 6-under 66 to win by one shot at 12-under 204.

UNLV finished 14th in the team race at 22-over 886 after shooting 12-over 300 in the final round. Central Florida won by 14 shots at 20-under 844.

The Rebels have completed their fall schedule and don’t play until the Sea Best Intercollegiate in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Feb. 3.