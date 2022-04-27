89°F
UNLV women earn spot in NCAA golf regionals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2022 - 2:40 pm
 
Veronica Joels hoists the trophy after winning the Nevada Women's State Amateur for the third time in four years. Carl Tymann/Carls Videomations (Courtesy of Nevada State Golf Association)
Veronica Joels hoists the trophy after winning the Nevada Women's State Amateur for the third time in four years. Carl Tymann/Carls Videomations (Courtesy of Nevada State Golf Association)

UNLV’s women’s golf team is headed to the postseason.

The Rebels earned a spot in the NCAA regionals on Wednesday, nabbing the ninth seed in the 12-team Stanford regional. The tournament will take place May 9-11 at Stanford Golf Course, with the top four finishers moving on the the National Championship on May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Cardinal are the top seed in the regional, which also includes Southern California, Louisiana State, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Iowa State, Northwestern, Purdue, Cal Poly, Princeton and Sacred Heart.

Five other regionals will take place in Franklin, Tennessee; Albuquerque; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Tallahassee, Florida. San Jose State, which won the Mountain West conference tournament last week, is the top seed in the Michigan regional.

UNLV had one of its most successful seasons in years, winning three tournaments, including the prestigious Dale McNamara Invitational in October in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The team has been carried by a mixture of young and old, with senior Veronica Joels and freshman Sydney Bryan leading the way.

