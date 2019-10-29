UNLV women’s golf leads home tournament after 2nd round

Elina Saksa and the UNLV women’s golf team shot 3-over 291 to take a seven-shot lead at 16-over 592 after the second round of the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown on Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Elina Saksa (UNLV)

Saksa, a freshman, shot 1-under 71 to take a four-shot lead in the individual race at 4-under 140. San Francisco’s Samantha Gong (72), East Tennessee State’s Tereza Melecka (73) and South Dakota State’s Teresa Toscano (73) are tied for second at even-par 144.

South Dakota State (302) and San Francisco (303) are tied for second behind the Rebels in the team race at 23-over 599.

The final round starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday.