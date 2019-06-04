UNLV’s Bryson Stott goes to Phillies with No. 14 overall pick

Desert Oasis graduate and UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott was selected with the No. 14 overall pick Monday by the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB Draft.

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) bats during an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

In this Sunday, May 5, 2019, file photo, UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) smiles prior to an NCAA college baseball game against the University of Houston, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

UNLV designated hitter Bryson Stott (UNLV)

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) looks prior to an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) runs toward the dugout during an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

UNLV's Bryson Stott (10) looks on during an UNLV at University of Houston NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Desert Oasis graduate and UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott was selected with the No. 14 overall pick Monday by the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound Stott hit .356 this season with a career-high 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and 61 runs. He also added 20 doubles, 16 stolen bases and earned third-team All-American honors for the second consecutive season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.