UNLV’s Bryson Stott goes to Phillies with No. 14 overall pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2019 - 5:36 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2019 - 5:50 pm

Desert Oasis graduate and UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott was selected with the No. 14 overall pick Monday by the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB Draft.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound Stott hit .356 this season with a career-high 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and 61 runs. He also added 20 doubles, 16 stolen bases and earned third-team All-American honors for the second consecutive season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

