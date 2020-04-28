UNLV adds first reponders, others to special tickets program

“Seats for Service” provides tickets to UNLV sports events to first responders and those in the armed services and their families.

A UNLV fan raises up their dog for the "Simba cam" during the second half of a basketball game against Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans celebrate during the second half of a basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV has expanded its “Seats for Service” program to include first responders and others who contribute to the community.

The program has provided tickets to UNLV sports events to those in the armed services and their families. A total of 600 tickets were distributed in 2019-20.

Those wanting to donate to the program can do so in $10 increments through the UNLV ticket office at UNLVtickets.com or by calling 702-895-2958.

