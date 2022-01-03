UNLV announces hiring of athletic director

UNLV interim athletics director Erick Harper outside Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV formalized the hiring of athletic director Erick Harper on Monday, effective Jan. 1, university president Keith E. Whitfield announced in a statement.

“Erick has a strong track record in intercollegiate athletics and tremendous passion for our university, our student-athletes, and our coaches,” Whitfield said. “He’s also vested in our community and has a vision for the program that I believe will continue the momentum we’ve built and lead us to new levels of success in all areas of Rebel athletics.”

Harper replaces former athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, who departed in August for the same position at Missouri. He was subsequently named the interim athletic director, having worked since 2012 in UNLV’s athletic department.

UNLV conducted a national search in the fall before tabbing Harper. He’s worked for 31 years in athletic administration and had previous stops at Kansas State at Arizona.

“It’s a great privilege to serve UNLV as its next Director of Athletics, and I’m thankful to President Whitfield and the search committee for this incredible opportunity,” Harper said in a statement.

“Our department culture will be built on trust, empathy, compassion, care, growth and accountability, and we will have a dedicated team of coaches and staff who are driven to win championships, graduate our student-athletes and help them achieve at the highest level,” he added. “I look forward to further engaging with our community and working with campus colleagues to make Rebel fans proud.”

