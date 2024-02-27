UNLV athletics receives large donation for indoor practice facility

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper is shown Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper speaks alongside UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque after the tournament seeding and opponent for the team was revealed on the NCAA selection show during a viewing party at the Thomas & Mack Center’s Strip View Pavilion on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. The 11th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 6 seed Michigan. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV athletics received a $6.5 million donation from Boyd Gaming Corporation and the Boyd family, the school announced Tuesday.

The contribution to the “Rebel Up” campaign is the largest combined family and corporate gift in UNLV athletics history, the school said in a news release. The money will go toward the construction of the Boyd multiuse indoor practice facility.

“We are proud to begin the next chapter in a decadeslong partnership between Boyd Gaming, the Boyd Family and UNLV,” said Marianne Johnson, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming, in a statement. “What is particularly exciting for our family and our company is that this state-of-the-art practice facility will touch almost every program across UNLV athletics, (benefiting) both men’s and women’s sports alike.”

Boyd Gaming contributed $5 million in 2018 for renovations to the Lied Athletic Complex, scholarships and softball. In addition, William S. Boyd and the Boyd family have contributed more than $30 million for the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV.

“UNLV athletics is extremely thankful for the many years of support provided by the Boyd family and Boyd Gaming,” UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. “We cannot thank them enough for their tremendous generosity and commitment to Rebel athletics, which spans decades. This gift is part of the ‘Rebel Up’ campaign to help UNLV athletics continue its mission of enhancing the student-athlete experience. The new multiuse facility is a part of enhancing our new facilities and will increase momentum to further the campaign initiatives.”

The “Rebel Up” campaign has a goal of raising $150 million for new athletic facilities and upgrades to current facilities.

“The Boyd name has long been associated with academics and athletics excellence at UNLV, and we’re incredibly grateful for their lasting commitment to our university and its continued success,” UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield said in a statement. “As the competitive landscape in college athletics continues to evolve, the Boyd family and Boyd Gaming’s support toward a new multipurpose facility will elevate the student-athlete experience and ensure that our athletics programs are positioned to thrive for years to come.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.