99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV

UNLV athletics sets semester, cumulative GPA records

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2020 - 11:25 am
 

UNLV’s athletic department set several school academic records in the spring, including for semester and cumulative GPA.

UNLV athletes registered a 3.22 semester GPA, besting the previous mark of 3.09 set in the fall of 2018. Their cumulative GPA was 3.13, beating the 3.09 set in spring of 2019.

Cumulative GPA records were set in men’s basketball (3.13), football (2.86) and women’s tennis (3.58), and semester GPA highs were established in football (2.90), women’s golf (3.74), men’s soccer (3.13), women’s tennis (3.65) and volleyball (3.71).

The women’s golf team had the highest marks in both areas, with a 3.60 semester GPA in addition to the cumulative mark.

UNLV had 183 athletes, or 39 percent of its total, make the dean’s list, which meant earning more than a 3.50 GPA in at least 12 credit hours. That was a 13 percent increase over the fall semester.

This was the sixth consecutive semester that UNLV athletes averaged at least a 3.0 GPA.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
2
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
3
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
4
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
5
Changing marquees at MGM hotels signal Strip’s reopening
Changing marquees at MGM hotels signal Strip’s reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST