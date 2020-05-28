UNLV athletics sets semester, cumulative GPA records

UNLV athletes registered a 3.22 semester GPA, besting the mark of 3.09 set in the fall of 2018. Their cumulative GPA was 3.13, beating the 3.09 set in spring of 2019.

UNLV basketball players cheer for their teammates during the second half of their exhibition game against West Coast Baptist at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV’s athletic department set several school academic records in the spring, including for semester and cumulative GPA.

UNLV athletes registered a 3.22 semester GPA, besting the previous mark of 3.09 set in the fall of 2018. Their cumulative GPA was 3.13, beating the 3.09 set in spring of 2019.

Cumulative GPA records were set in men’s basketball (3.13), football (2.86) and women’s tennis (3.58), and semester GPA highs were established in football (2.90), women’s golf (3.74), men’s soccer (3.13), women’s tennis (3.65) and volleyball (3.71).

The women’s golf team had the highest marks in both areas, with a 3.60 semester GPA in addition to the cumulative mark.

UNLV had 183 athletes, or 39 percent of its total, make the dean’s list, which meant earning more than a 3.50 GPA in at least 12 credit hours. That was a 13 percent increase over the fall semester.

This was the sixth consecutive semester that UNLV athletes averaged at least a 3.0 GPA.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.