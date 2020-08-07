102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV

UNLV athletics to lose more than $1.5M after approved budget cuts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2020 - 3:56 pm
 

UNLV will have to trim the state funding portion of its athletic budget by 20 percent following cuts announced Friday.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents unanimously approved a series of budget cuts enacted by the state’s legislature for appropriated funding for the 2020-21 school year.

“There are a lot of variables right now, but we are continuing to adjust as everyone else is so we can advance,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a text message.

State funding is among the top annual revenue sources for the Rebels, who were scheduled to receive $7.902 million. Instead, the Rebels will receive $6.349 million in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. State funding usually accounts for between 17 and 22 percent of the athletic department’s operating budget, according to its 2019 report to the Board of Regents.

UNR also stands to lose more than $1 million in state allocated funding as well. It will operate with $4.4 million from the state instead of the $5.481 million it was originally scheduled to receive. The Wolfpack received $5.474 million from the state for 2019-20.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man faces murder charge in assault on Air Force vet in Las Vegas
Man faces murder charge in assault on Air Force vet in Las Vegas
2
Trump evangelical rally proceeds despite warnings from city, state
Trump evangelical rally proceeds despite warnings from city, state
3
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
MGM launches ‘Viva Las Office’ work-from-Vegas package
4
Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper
Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper
5
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
Police report details alleged crimes by high-end Las Vegas pimp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST