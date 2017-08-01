Brandon McCoy faces high expectations as UNLV’s top recruit

UNLV Men's Basketball top newcomer Brandon McCoy at practice at UNLV Mendenhall Center on Monday, July 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The new face of UNLV basketball walked in front of the cameras looking every bit the 6 feet 11 inches he is listed on various websites.

Half an hour later, Brandon McCoy took the court at Mendenhall Center looking every bit as athletic as expected from one of the nation’s top recruits.

The Rebels are pinning a lot of hopes on McCoy living up to lofty expectations as they try to turn around their program.

It’s a big burden for any player, never mind a 19-year-old freshman.

“We talked about it extensively in the recruiting process as well as (with) his support group,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said Monday. “There are going to be a lot of eyes on him, but there were going to be a lot of eyes on him no matter where he went to play basketball. He’s that elite level of a player.

“The kid gets it, and he’s solid. He’s coming to be a Rebel, and he’s coming to help us win games. That’s the most important thing. He loves the winning.”

UNLV sent a statement to rest of the Mountain West and the nation after securing a commitment from McCoy on April 25. Landing him led top recruits Shakur Juiston and Amauri Hardy to sign with the Rebels the following day, vaulting UNLV up recruiting rankings.

McCoy is a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star prospect ranked No. 15 nationally by ESPN. He averaged 28.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots last season at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High School.

And now he is part of a UNLV team coming off its worst season in school history. The Rebels went 11-21 in the first season under Menzies, but McCoy chose UNLV over Oregon, Michigan State, Arizona and San Diego State.

“Even on Twitter (as some posters) say it’s a bad move, everywhere I go, it’s a great move,” McCoy said of choosing the Rebels. “Coach Menzies is a great person, and everyone has nothing but good things to say about Coach Menzies, which makes me feel really good. It makes me more comfortable with the decision I made.”

World Cup experience

McCoy played for Team USA earlier this month at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo, finishing second on the team with 11.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. His 11 blocked shots over seven games led the team.

The U.S. lost 99-87 to Canada in the semifinals before defeating Spain 96-72 for the bronze medal.

“It was very valuable playing for some coaches like (John) Calipari and Danny Manning and Tad Boyle,” McCoy said. “They’re really good coaches, and I tried to take in everything I could from them and just learn the game.

“I learned how fun the game is playing with players that can be better than you or the same. Rebounding, running the floor, it was fun. Unfortunately, we got the loss against Canada, but I learned a whole lot.”

What’s important, of course, is how McCoy transfers that knowledge in suiting up for UNLV.

Considering the roster turnover, developing chemistry will be critical to contend in a Mountain West that is there for the taking. Traditional powers San Diego State and New Mexico are under new coaches, and the conference as a whole looks to be a one-bid league for the third year in a row.

So the opportunity is there for the Rebels.

“As I’m watching these guys from the top of the mezzanine (at practice), I’m looking down going, ‘We could be pretty good,’” Menzies said. “We’ve got a long way to go because there are a lot of new pieces, but I think it’s going to be a fun year.”

Maybe McCoy will lead the Rebels back.

It’s a lot to ask, even of someone as physically imposing as him, but it’s the load McCoy knew he would carry when he told the Rebels he was coming.

Beginning with the Nov. 11 season opener against Florida A&M at the Thomas & Mack Center, McCoy will be expected to deliver.

“I do embrace that, but I know it’s not just me that’s going to win games,” McCoy said. “We as a team have to win games, and we’ve got a lot of players that you guys don’t know about yet that are really good. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.