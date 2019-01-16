Breaking down UNLV’s game at Air Force Wednesday

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Air Force at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clune Arena at Air Force Academy, Colorado.

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Air Force at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clune Arena at Air Force Academy, Colorado:

Backcourt

Noah Robotham comes off a strong performance Jan. 8 at New Mexico, with 14 points and eight assists. Kris Clyburn led the Rebels with 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting. The Rebels are 3-0 since switching to a three-guard offense. Air Force also plays a three-guard offense, but hasn’t received the same kind of production.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

Lavelle Scottie (13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Ryan Swan (12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds) are two veteran leaders for the Falcons, who outrebounded taller San Diego State 39-33 on Saturday. That should give UNLV, led up front by Joel Ntambwe (12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds) cause for concern, but the Rebels’ plus-9.1 rebounding margin is second in the Mountain West.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

With Mbacke Diong (ankle) at best questionable, the Rebels continue to lose depth, not ideal going into an altitude of more than 7,200 feet. But the Rebels went 11 deep against the Lobos and got solid production. The Falcons always bring players in waves, playing a steady nine-deep rotation, with each one having started at least three games.

Edge: Air Force

Intangibles

Clune Arena is a strange place. It seats less than 6,000 and is part of a multiuse building. The lack of atmosphere and the elevation have caused even the more talented UNLV teams problems. The current UNLV team played its best game in an intense environment at New Mexico, so the Rebels will need to generate their own energy against Air Force.

Edge: Air Force

Betting line

UNLV -5; total 137½

