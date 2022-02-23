Bryce Hamilton’s heroics give UNLV first sweep of UNR since 2014-15

For the first time since the 2014-15 season, UNLV has swept the season series against UNR thanks to another strong outing from Bryce Hamilton.

The last time UNLV swept a season series from its in-state rivals, senior wing Bryce Hamilton was a freshman – in high school.

“I don’t know what I was doing,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s game. “I was probably playing basketball somewhere.”

Facing in-state rivals UNR with a chance to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2014-15 season, Hamilton’s second half heroics propelled UNLV to a 62-54 win at the Lawlor Events Center.

It’s the Rebels’ third consecutive win, and keeps them in the highly coveted fifth seed of the Mountain West tournament which guarantees a first-round bye.

With UNR missing senior Desmond Cambridge, one of their best perimeter defenders, Hamilton and the Rebels started hot. The Mountain West’s leading scorer had eight quick points, highlighted by a massive stepback 3-pointer with 14:31 remaining.

It was the last basket Hamilton made before the break. He missed his final five shots. UNLV scored just two points in the final six minutes of the first half. The Rebels (17-11, 9-6 Mountain West) shot just 30 percent from the field in the first half.

Turnovers were the difference in the first half though. Entering Tuesday’s game, the Rebels averaged 11.3 giveaways per game. By halftime, UNLV already had racked up nine. Three of those turnovers were defensive rebounds which the Rebels fumbled out of bounds, and the Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9) punished by immediately scoring each time.

UNLV’s defense kept it in the game. UNR junior Grant Sherfield, who didn’t play in the teams’ first matchup, had 10 points on 12 shots in the first half, and the Wolf Pack went 1 for 8 from 3-point range. Instead, UNR found success by pounding the ball into the paint through redshirt sophomore Will Baker and junior Warren Washington.

Despite UNLV’s struggles, it only trailed 26-23 at the break.

The Rebels weren’t behind for long though. Juniors Donovan Williams and David Muoka gave UNLV a spark early in the second half. With the lead restored and some auxiliary scoring Hamilton took over. He scored 19 in the second half, finishing the game with 27 points. Muoka added six points and six rebounds, and junior Justin Webster had eight points off the bench as well.

For UNR, Sherfield had 19 points and Washington scored 12 and had 11 rebounds. Only five players made it onto the scoresheet for the Wolf Pack.

UNLV returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday to host Wyoming. It will be the first meeting between the two teams, who are scheduled to play once this season.

