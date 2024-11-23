49°F
Dismal 3rd quarter dooms Lady Rebels vs. No. 9 Oklahoma — PHOTOS

UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson, left, attempts to move around Oklahoma Sooners guard Zya Vann (3) ...
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson, left, attempts to move around Oklahoma Sooners guard Zya Vann (3) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) attempts to run around Oklahoma Sooners guard Zya Vann, left, ...
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) attempts to run around Oklahoma Sooners guard Zya Vann, left, during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) attempts to shoot the ball over Oklahoma Sooners forward Saha ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) attempts to shoot the ball over Oklahoma Sooners forward Sahara Williams (6) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) looks to pass the ball during the college basketball game ag ...
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) looks to pass the ball during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson prepares to shoot during the college basketball game against the Ok ...
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson prepares to shoot during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) shoots the ball over Oklahoma Sooners guard Lexy Keys (15) du ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) shoots the ball over Oklahoma Sooners guard Lexy Keys (15) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) watches her shot go to the basket during the college basketb ...
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) watches her shot go to the basket during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander attempts a layup during the college basketball game against the Ok ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander attempts a layup during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) competes during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma ...
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) competes during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) looks to pass Oklahoma Sooners forward Liz Scott (34) during ...
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) looks to pass Oklahoma Sooners forward Liz Scott (34) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward Macie James (20) shoots a free throw during the college basketball game against th ...
UNLV forward Macie James (20) shoots a free throw during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque talks to the team while in a timeout during the college basketb ...
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque talks to the team while in a timeout during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown, left, attempts a shot around Oklahoma Sooners forward Skylar Vann, r ...
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown, left, attempts a shot around Oklahoma Sooners forward Skylar Vann, right, during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward Macie James (20) attempts a shot during the college basketball game against the Ok ...
UNLV forward Macie James (20) attempts a shot during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque calls a timeout for the referees to review the previous penalty ...
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque calls a timeout for the referees to review the previous penalty for intentionality during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts a shot during the college basketball game against the Okl ...
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts a shot during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) controls the ball during the college basketball game against the O ...
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) controls the ball during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts to pass Oklahoma Sooners guard Nevaeh Tot (1) during the ...
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts to pass Oklahoma Sooners guard Nevaeh Tot (1) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson, center, attempts a shot during the college basketball game against th ...
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson, center, attempts a shot during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) competes against Oklahoma Sooners forward Skylar Vann (24) du ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) competes against Oklahoma Sooners forward Skylar Vann (24) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks to pass the ball during the college basketball game aga ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks to pass the ball during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) guards Oklahoma Sooners guard Payton Verhulst (12) during the ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) guards Oklahoma Sooners guard Payton Verhulst (12) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) controls the ball during the college basketball game against t ...
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) controls the ball during the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) runs onto the court while being introduced before the college ...
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) runs onto the court while being introduced before the college basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
November 22, 2024 - 9:13 pm
November 22, 2024 - 9:13 pm
 

The UNLV women’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with No. 9-ranked Oklahoma in the first half Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Then the third quarter started.

The Sooners outscored the Lady Rebels by 24 points coming out of halftime and cruised to an 88-58 nonconference victory.

Skylar Vann scored 15 points and Zya Vann 14 for Oklahoma (5-0), which scored the first 16 points of the second half en route to a 28-4 edge in the third quarter.

Kiara Jackson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (4-2), who led 26-23 after one quarter and trailed 39-38 at halftime.

Raegan Beers had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Sooners, who shot 47.9 percent while hitting 12 of 29 3-point tries. They held a 51-37 edge in rebounds.

UNLV shot 31.3 percent while making 8 of 29 3-point tries. The Lady Rebels were outscored 38-18 in the paint, and their reserves were outscored 44-7 by Oklahoma’s backups.

UNLV next hosts Central Florida at noon Wednesday as part of the UNLV Thanksgiving Classic at the Thomas & Mack Center.

