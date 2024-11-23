Dismal 3rd quarter dooms Lady Rebels vs. No. 9 Oklahoma — PHOTOS
The UNLV women’s basketball team trailed No. 9-ranked Oklahoma by only one at halftime at the Thomas & Mack Center. Then the third quarter started.
The UNLV women’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with No. 9-ranked Oklahoma in the first half Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Then the third quarter started.
The Sooners outscored the Lady Rebels by 24 points coming out of halftime and cruised to an 88-58 nonconference victory.
Skylar Vann scored 15 points and Zya Vann 14 for Oklahoma (5-0), which scored the first 16 points of the second half en route to a 28-4 edge in the third quarter.
Kiara Jackson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (4-2), who led 26-23 after one quarter and trailed 39-38 at halftime.
Raegan Beers had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Sooners, who shot 47.9 percent while hitting 12 of 29 3-point tries. They held a 51-37 edge in rebounds.
UNLV shot 31.3 percent while making 8 of 29 3-point tries. The Lady Rebels were outscored 38-18 in the paint, and their reserves were outscored 44-7 by Oklahoma’s backups.
UNLV next hosts Central Florida at noon Wednesday as part of the UNLV Thanksgiving Classic at the Thomas & Mack Center.