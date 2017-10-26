Ex-Rebel Dwayne Morgan to transfer to Southern Utah

Former UNLV basketball player Dwayne Morgan is headed to Southern Utah. He will graduate from UNLV in December and then transfer, and will have 1½ seasons of eligibility.

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) drives towards the basket against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) blocks a shot by Southern Utah guard Race Parsons (13) during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV basketball player Dwayne Morgan is headed to Southern Utah, a source said Thursday.

An official announcement was expected later in the day.

Morgan will graduate from UNLV in December and then transfer, and he will have 1½ seasons of eligibility.

Southern Utah is coached by former UNLV interim coach Todd Simon. The teams meet each other Nov. 25 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Morgan, a 6-foot 8-inch forward, averaged 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in eight games last season before being shut down because of hip and shoulder injuries.

He was arrested in May for a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and suspended from the team. UNLV, which was one player over the scholarship limit of 13, parted ways with Morgan in August.

