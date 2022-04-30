Former Bishop Gorman star Isaiah Cottrell transfers to UNLV

Isaiah Cottrell, who played three seasons at Bishop Gorman, will return to play for UNLV after transferring from West Virginia.

West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) looks to the basket during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State defeated West Virginia 81-58. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Bishop Gorman junior forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) converts a fast-break dunk in the fourth quarter during the Gaels Class 4A boys state championship game with Clark on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell waits to enter the game against Kansas State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

TCU forward Xavier Cork, left, defends as West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) positions for a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A local talent is coming back to Las Vegas.

Former Bishop Gorman star Isaiah Cottrell will transfer to UNLV after spending two seasons at West Virginia, he announced via his social media accounts Friday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

A 6-foot-10-inch forward, Cottrell played most of his prep career at Bishop Gorman before transferring to Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Virginia, for his senior season of high school.

However, he’d earned a scholarship to UNLV before he even debuted for the Gaels, as former Rebels coach Marvin Menzies offered Cottrell after eighth grade.

At Bishop Gorman, Cottrell blossomed into a national prospect. A consensus four-star recruit with more than 25 Division I scholarship offers, he led the Gaels to a Class 4A state championship in 2018-19 while averaging 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks. He committed to West Virginia after the season.

Cottrell left Nevada shortly thereafter, heading to Huntington Prep, where he averaged 18.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He arrived at West Virginia ahead of the 2020-21 season, but his first year didn’t go as planned.

Just 10 games into his Mountaineer career, Cottrell tore his Achilles tendon, prematurely ending his first season. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.6 minutes.

In his second year at West Virginia, Cottrell started 28 games, averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds.

While Cottrell prepares to return to Las Vegas, another UNLV player has entered the transfer portal. Forward Reece Brown, who appeared in 19 games and made one start for the Rebels during the 2021-22 season, is leaving the program, a source close to the team confirmed to the Review-Journal. Brown averaged 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds during his sophomore season.

