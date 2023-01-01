56°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels forward out for season with knee injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 8:54 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons forwa ...
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons forward Haley Jones (0) during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Junior forward and reigning Mountain West sixth player of the year Nneka Obiazor will undergo season-ending surgery on her knee, UNLV women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque announced Saturday.

Obiazor made eight appearances this season, all starts, and was averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She hasn’t played since a loss to Pacific on Dec. 3, and La Rocque had described her status as day-to-day.

Obiazor transferred to UNLV after spending her freshman year at Youngstown State. She averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds last season while becoming a crucial part of the team that won the Mountain West and made the NCAA Tournament.

Obiazor scored a career-high 27 points in a victory over Oral Roberts on Nov. 11.

La Rocque made the announcement after UNLV (12-2, 2-0) defeated Colorado State 91-88 in overtime Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man carrying a firearm killed by police in Summerlin
Man carrying a firearm killed by police in Summerlin
2
New Year’s Eve fireworks a go, but storm could cancel Strip display
New Year’s Eve fireworks a go, but storm could cancel Strip display
3
I-15 jammed for 5th straight day at California-Nevada border
I-15 jammed for 5th straight day at California-Nevada border
4
Storm moves toward Las Vegas; rain a 100% chance with winds to 30 mph
Storm moves toward Las Vegas; rain a 100% chance with winds to 30 mph
5
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Rebels look to rebound versus one-loss Southern Miss
Rebels look to rebound versus one-loss Southern Miss
UNLV focuses on rebounding before New Year’s Eve clash with Aztecs
UNLV focuses on rebounding before New Year’s Eve clash with Aztecs
UNLV begins Mountain West title defense against Wyoming
UNLV begins Mountain West title defense against Wyoming
Lady Rebels learned lesson in narrow win over Hawaii Hilo
Lady Rebels learned lesson in narrow win over Hawaii Hilo
UNLV’s 10-0 start fueled by 3 veteran transfers
UNLV’s 10-0 start fueled by 3 veteran transfers
Rebels stay perfect, roll to victory over Hawaii
Rebels stay perfect, roll to victory over Hawaii