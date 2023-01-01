Lady Rebels forward out for season with knee injury

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons forward Haley Jones (0) during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Junior forward and reigning Mountain West sixth player of the year Nneka Obiazor will undergo season-ending surgery on her knee, UNLV women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque announced Saturday.

Obiazor made eight appearances this season, all starts, and was averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She hasn’t played since a loss to Pacific on Dec. 3, and La Rocque had described her status as day-to-day.

Obiazor transferred to UNLV after spending her freshman year at Youngstown State. She averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds last season while becoming a crucial part of the team that won the Mountain West and made the NCAA Tournament.

Obiazor scored a career-high 27 points in a victory over Oral Roberts on Nov. 11.

La Rocque made the announcement after UNLV (12-2, 2-0) defeated Colorado State 91-88 in overtime Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

