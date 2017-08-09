ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

Las Vegan Stephen Zimmerman signs with Lakers

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 3:46 pm
 

Former UNLV and Bishop Gorman High School standout Stephen Zimmerman Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Terms were not announced.

Zimmerman played his rookie season for the Orlando Magic, who drafted him in the second round but released him last month. He then signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and played in the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

The 7-footer averaged 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds in his one season at UNLV.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 

