Las Vegan Stephen Zimmerman signs with Lakers

Former UNLV and Bishop Gorman High School standout Stephen Zimmerman Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Milwaukee Bucks' Stephen Zimmerman (36) gets a rebound over the Sacramento Kings during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sacramento Kings' Eric Stuteville (88) drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Stephen Zimmerman (36) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Milwaukee Bucks' Stephen Zimmerman (36) gets a rebound over the Sacramento Kings during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sacramento Kings' Georgios Papagiannis (13) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Stephen Zimmerman (36) during a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala (31) guards Orlando Magic center Stephen Zimmerman (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.The Magic won 105-86. (Reinhold Matay/AP)

Former UNLV and Bishop Gorman High School standout Stephen Zimmerman Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Official: Lakers Sign Stephen Zimmerman https://t.co/A0TCG8HmtN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 9, 2017

Terms were not announced.

Zimmerman played his rookie season for the Orlando Magic, who drafted him in the second round but released him last month. He then signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and played in the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

The 7-footer averaged 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds in his one season at UNLV.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.