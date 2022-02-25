Poor start against Wyoming ends UNLV win streak

Sophomore forward Nneka Obiazor scored 14, but UNLV lost to Wyoming 77-73 Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

UNLV Lady Rebels basketball coach Lindy La Rocque is shown Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sophomore forward Nneka Obiazor scored 14, but UNLV lost to Wyoming 77-73 Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

Junior Essence Booker added 13 points for the Rebels (22-5, 14-2 Mountain West), who missed a chance to clinch the league regular-season title as their 12-game winning streak ended.

