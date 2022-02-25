43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
UNLV Basketball

Poor start against Wyoming ends UNLV win streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 7:26 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels basketball coach Lindy La Rocque is shown Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Cox Pavi ...
UNLV Lady Rebels basketball coach Lindy La Rocque is shown Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sophomore forward Nneka Obiazor scored 14, but UNLV lost to Wyoming 77-73 Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

Junior Essence Booker added 13 points for the Rebels (22-5, 14-2 Mountain West), who missed a chance to clinch the league regular-season title as their 12-game winning streak ended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
2
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
3
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
5
Police provide details on boy’s body being found in freezer
Police provide details on boy’s body being found in freezer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST