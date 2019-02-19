MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
UNLV Basketball

Rebel Nation: Is Rick Pitino back in the UNLV coaching mix? — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2019 - 1:34 pm
 
Updated February 19, 2019 - 5:44 pm

The Runnin’ Rebels managed to barely run past the Spartans on Saturday night, after coming back from a halftime deficit to beat the worst team in the Mountain West 71-64.

Various Las Vegas media members also came out with the news that Rick Pitino’s name has once again come up as a possible head coach of the UNLV basketball program, per unnamed sources.

Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson discuss these topics, as well as UNLV’s inconsistency and what that means moving forward as the season nears an end.

