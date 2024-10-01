How will UNLV tackle nearly $21M athletic budget deficit?

UNLV’s athletic department is facing a nearly $21 million budget deficit as the university struck a deal to stay put in the Mountain West Conference.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, UNLV athletic director Erick Harper will outline how the university plans to tackle the looming debt.

When reached for comment about the budget deficit on Friday, UNLV spokesman Tony Allen said that among other topics, financial implications were a factor in the decision to remain with the Mountain West. Allen also noted that Harper had already developed a plan to address the budget shortfall prior to recent discussions on conference realignment.

“There were a number of elements that factored into our decision to remain with the Mountain West, including financial and revenue considerations, future flexibility, the student-athlete experience, and current stability amidst a dynamic environment for college athletics,” Allen said in an email. “We’re committed to doing what’s best for our university and our student-athletes, and we’re proud to be a member of the Mountain West.”

Last week, UNLV announced it would stay with the Mountain West, signing a memorandum of understanding that would see a lump sum between $10 million to $14 million paid to the school in 2025 and between $1.5 million to $1.8 million payments per year, for six years, beginning in 2026. That represents between $19 million and $24.8 million earmarked for the school with the guaranteed money from the Mountain West.

The deal with the Mountain West would also allow for UNLV to pursue joining a Power 4 conference, should the opportunity present itself in the future, with no exit fee charged to the school. To leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12, UNLV would’ve been on the hook for an $18 million to $20 million exit fee.

