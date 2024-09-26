UNLV, 6 other schools make Mountain West commitment official

Seven schools that have agreed to be part of the Mountain West beyond 2026 have formally submitted paperwork committing to the league.

UNLV players run out of the tunnel during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seven Mountain West schools, including UNLV, have signed paperwork reaffirming their commitment to the league, sources confirmed Thursday afternoon.

A formal announcement from the league is expected later Thursday.

UNLV agreed to remain in the Mountain West late Wednesday after two days of negotiations with the MW and Pac-12.

It’s unclear what financial incentives and other concessions UNLV received from the Mountain West to stay. The compensation package is believed to be significant.

The other schools to sign paperwork were UNR, San Jose State, New Mexico, Wyoming, Air Force and Hawaii.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

