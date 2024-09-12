Pac-12 poaches 4 Mountain West schools; UNLV left out

Another round of conference realignment hits college sports: Four schools from the Mountain West are bound for the Pac-12, and UNLV is not among them.

UNLV wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. (16) gets taken down by a Boise State defender during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mountain West just took a sharp right hook to the jaw.

Four conference institutions — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State — have accepted membership into the Pac-12 beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

UNLV was apparently not among those invited.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper could not be reached for comment.

The four departing Mountain West schools will join Oregon State and Washington State, the two holdovers from the Pac-12 after a mass exodus of schools to other power leagues last summer.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics,” commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes.

“I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the conference. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

The statement also said that “the collective six universities will collaboratively chart additional membership and other future conference considerations.”

Each of the four Mountain West schools must pay an exit fee of $18 million with two years’ notice.

The Pac-12 is reportedly also on the hook for $43 million in poaching fees.

The Pac-12 would still need two additional schools to reach the eight required by the NCAA to be considered a conference. It could also add more than that.

