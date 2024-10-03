101°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels release 20-game Mountain West schedule, national TV info

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) looks to drive past San Diego State Aztecs guard Micah Parrish ( ...
UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) looks to drive past San Diego State Aztecs guard Micah Parrish (3) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2024 - 3:57 pm
 

The UNLV men’s basketball team released its Mountain West schedule Thursday.

The Rebels, fresh off their first postseason appearance since 2013, begin their 20-game conference slate against Fresno State on Dec. 28 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Their final regular-season game will be March 7 at New Mexico.

The Mountain West tournament will take place March 12 to 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Eight of UNLV’s conference games will be shown on CBS Sports Network. Three will air on FS1, and its Jan. 25 matchup with New Mexico will be on Fox. The team’s remaining eight Mountain West games do not have TV information yet. Also, 10 games do not have start times.

UNLV’s 11-game nonconference schedule begins Nov. 4 with a home game against Alabama State.

The Rebels’ conference schedule:

— Dec. 28 against Fresno State, time TBD

— Dec. 31 at Air Force, time TBD

— Jan. 4 vs. San Jose State, time TBD

— Jan. 7 at Boise State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

— Jan. 11 at Colorado State, time TBD

— Jan. 15 vs. Utah State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

— Jan. 18 at San Diego State, time TBD (CBS Sports Network)

— Jan. 21 vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

— Jan. 25 vs. New Mexico, noon (Fox)

— Jan. 29 at Utah State, 7 p.m. (FS1)

— Feb. 1 at UNR, time TBD (CBS Sports Network)

— Feb. 4 vs. Boise State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

— Feb. 8 at Wyoming, time TBD

— Feb. 11 vs. Air Force, time TBD

— Feb. 15 at Fresno State, time TBD

— Feb. 22 vs. Colorado State (CBS Sports Network)

— Feb. 25 at San Jose State, time TBD

— Feb. 28 vs. UNR, 8 p.m. (FS1)

— March 4 vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

— March 7 at New Mexico, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

