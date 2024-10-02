Longtime UNLV basketball radio voice announces departure

Jon Sandler will be replaced by football play-by-play broadcaster Matt Neverett as part of a plan to bring a solitary voice to UNLV athletics, including some television simulcasts.

UNLV play-by-play broadcaster Jon Sandler, right, talks to Katin Reinhardt talks at the Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Mar. 17, 2013. (David Cleveland/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Anthony Bennett, left, looks on as Katin Reinhardt talks to UNLV play-by-play broadcaster Jon Sandler at the Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas Sunday, Mar. 17, 2013. UNLV was given the 5 seed and will play California in San Jose on Thursday. (David Cleveland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Longtime UNLV basketball radio play-by-play voice Jon Sandler will not return to the role this season, he announced on social media late Tuesday.

Matt Neverett will replace Sandler on the broadcasts, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Neverett, the son of Dodgers broadcaster Tim Neverett, also took over as play-by-play voice on UNLV football games this season. His duties will also include UNLV baseball as he becomes the solitary “Voice of the Rebels.” Plans include television simulcasts for games that air on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Former UNLV player Curtis Terry remains as basketball analyst, with former UNLV quarterback Caleb Herring remaining in his role as football analyst. Local radio host Steve Cofield works the sidelines for both sports.

Sandler, who took over the job in 2003, broke the news of his departure on social media.

@TheRunninRebels @UNLVathletics fans please indulge the lengthy post.

I’m very sad to say there will be no more “Slaaaam Dunk!”, no more “That was a HORRRRRIBLE call!” Recently, I was informed that, after 20 years, my time as Voice of the Runnin’ Rebels was over. — Jon Sandler (@JonSandler3) October 1, 2024

“I’m very sad to say there will be no more ‘Slaaaam Dunk!,’ no more ‘That was a HORRRRRIBLE call!’ Recently, I was informed that, after 20 years, my time as Voice of the Runnin’ Rebels was over,” Sandler wrote. “… I’m very frustrated and sorry I wasn’t given the chance to say goodbye on the air. I cherish the time I spent with you. I made many wonderful friends — coaches, players, colleagues, fans and yes, even referees.”

Sandler listed the team’s Sweet 16 run in 2007, a win over top-ranked North Carolina in 2011 and two victories over BYU in Mountain West championship games as some of his favorite memories in a run that spanned from the UNLV coaching tenure of Lon Kruger to his son, Kevin, the program’s current coach.

“From Maui to Brooklyn, from the (Thomas & Mack) to Pauley Pavilion to Allen Fieldhouse,” Sandler wrote. “From Kruger to (Dave) Rice to (Marvin) Menzies to (TJ) Otzelberger back to another Kruger — every moment was an honor. Thank you for letting me be your eyes and ears for the past two decades.”

UNLV opens the season against Alabama State on Nov. 4.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.