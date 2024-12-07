Rebels’ offense goes cold in road loss to Creighton

The UNLV men’s basketball team was unable to keep up with Creighton in a loss Saturday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jailen Bedford had 20 points, and Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 18 points in the UNLV men’s basketball team’s 83-65 loss to Creighton on Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Julian Rishwain added 10 points for the Rebels (4-4), who dropped their third straight game. UNLV, which played without Rob Whaley Jr., Jaden Henley and Jace Whiting, struggled offensively.

The Rebels led 22-21 with 7:46 remaining in the first half before Creighton (7-3) closed on an 18-5 run to lead 39-27 at the break. The Bluejays then scored the first 10 points of the second half to take control.

UNLV missed 16 of 18 shots during the decisive stretch and shot 42.2 from the field.

Jamiya Neal finished with a team-high 19 points and eight rebounds for Creighton. Steven Ashworth had 17 points, and Isaac Traudt came off the bench to score 15 on five 3-pointers.

Creighton missed its first two shots of the second half before making 10 straight field goals to go up 62-41. The Bluejays led by as many as 23 points in the second half.

