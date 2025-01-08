Rebels suffer 1st Mountain West loss in blowout at Boise State

The UNLV men’s basketball team trailed by 19 points at halftime in a loss at Boise State on Tuesday, the Rebels’ first defeat in Mountain West play this season.

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) attempts a three-point shot during the second half of the college basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger questions a referee during the first half of the college basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State took the UNLV men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak and crushed it into pieces Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.

After starting with a forgiving set of conference opponents, the 81-59 defeat was the Rebels’ first loss in Mountain West play this season. It was also UNLV’s worst loss to the Broncos since coach Kevin Kruger was hired in 2020.

In the start-to-finish domination, Boise State saw its lead balloon to 29 points midway through the second half. The Broncos (12-4, 4-1) were led by Tyson Degenhart’s 21 points.

Jailen Bedford had a game-high 11 points off the bench for the Rebels (9-6, 3-1), who trailed 43-24 at halftime.

The host team was undoubtedly bolstered by the desire to rebound from a 76-68 loss to San Diego State on Saturday. But it was clear that UNLV was outmatched in more than just motivation.

The Broncos’ defense showed it would be tough from the beginning. UNLV won the tip, and Boise State forced a shot clock violation on the Rebels’ first possession.

The Rebels never led but had their most convincing stretch midway through the first half. The Rebels went on a 6-0 run to come within a point of the lead at 17-16.

But Boise State pulled away again with a quick Dylan Anderson dunk followed by a fast-break layup off a UNLV turnover. The Rebels fouled on the next possession, contributing to the Broncos’ scoring momentum that snowballed into a 10-0 run, and Kruger was forced to call a timeout with the Broncos exploding to a 27-18 lead.

Boise State’s rebounding margin is No. 16 in the nation, while the Rebels are second-to-last in the Mountain West. That showed Tuesday, as the Broncos outrebounded UNLV 38-21. The biggest discrepancy was on the offensive glass, with the Rebels snagging just three offensive rebounds to Boise State’s 13.

The worst display was when Degenhart finally scored a layup after he snagged four consecutive rebounds.

UNLV star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 10 points, but he entered halftime with just four. He had an opportunity to change that when he was sent to the free-throw line in the final 15 seconds of the first half, but the sophomore missed both attempts.

Thomas also went without any assists in the rest of the first half after getting three in the first three minutes.

Boise State closed the half on a 14-2 run, holding the Rebels to a 2:10 scoring drought. At that point UNLV had more turnovers (nine) than field goals (eight).

Julian Rishwain scored his first point of the game with a free throw 10 minutes into the second half. He finished with four points.

A 9-0 run for the Rebels cut the Broncos’ advantage to 67-51, and Boise State coach Leon Rice was swift to call a timeout to cool that momentum.

UNLV next plays at Colorado State (9-6, 3-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

