Rebels suffer 2nd straight blowout loss in Mountain West

The UNLV men’s basketball team trailed Colorado State by 11 points at halftime Saturday on the way to a second straight loss in Mountain West play.

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) its founder by Fresno State Bulldogs forward Mykell Robinson (11) on a drive during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team took an 84-62 loss to Colorado State on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Point guard Dedan Thomas and Jaden Henley had 19 points each for the Rebels (9-7, 3-2 Mountain West) in the team’s second consecutive loss.

Rashaan Mbemba and Nique Clifford had 22 points each for Colorado State (10-6, 4-1).

There were six lead changes early in the first half, but Colorado State went on a 9-0 run at the midway point to pull away and never trailed again.

The Rebels took advantage of the Rams’ two-minute scoring drought to come within six points of the lead with 10 minutes left to play, but couldn’t build on that momentum.

This defeat comes after UNLV was blown out at Boise State on Tuesday.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.