UNLV Basketball

Rebels survive late comeback bid to remain unbeaten in conference

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) gets off a shot over Fresno State Bulldogs forward Elijah Price (3 ...
UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) gets off a shot over Fresno State Bulldogs forward Elijah Price (3) and teammates during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV basketball fan favorite unlikely to return to court this season
Reserve guard's 'passion' shines in 2nd year with Rebels
UNLV blows out Air Force to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play
Kruger not looking past Rebels' next Mountain West opponent
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2025 - 4:55 pm
 

The UNLV men’s basketball team beat San Jose State 79-73 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels (9-5, 3-0) with 17 points.

Josh Uduje had a game-high 18 points for the Spartans (7-9, 0-4), who made a late comeback bid.

UNLV had a 20-point lead midway through the second half that was reduced to three after a 12-0 run in the final four minutes.

Thomas scored seven of the final eight points to seal the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

