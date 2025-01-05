Rebels survive late comeback bid to remain unbeaten in conference

Dedan Thomas Jr. helped save the UNLV men’s basketball team from an upset loss to San Jose State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) gets off a shot over Fresno State Bulldogs forward Elijah Price (3) and teammates during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team beat San Jose State 79-73 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels (9-5, 3-0) with 17 points.

Josh Uduje had a game-high 18 points for the Spartans (7-9, 0-4), who made a late comeback bid.

UNLV had a 20-point lead midway through the second half that was reduced to three after a 12-0 run in the final four minutes.

Thomas scored seven of the final eight points to seal the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

