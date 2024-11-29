UNLV basketball buried by Mississippi State at Arizona tourney

No. 25-ranked Mississippi State led the UNLV men’s basketball team by 13 at halftime and never looked back in a victory Thursday at the Arizona Tip-Off.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger yells during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV men’s basketball team took a 80-58 loss to No. 25 Mississippi State on Thursday in the Arizona Tip-Off tournament at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Jailen Bedford led UNLV (4-2) with a season-high 13 points.

Mississippi State (6-0) is headed to the title game of the tournament against Butler on Friday. UNLV will face Northwestern for third place at 4 p.m. Friday.

Up next

Who: UNLV vs. Northwestern

What: Arizona Tip-Off

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)