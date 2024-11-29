43°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball buried by Mississippi State at Arizona tourney

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger yells during the college basketball game against the Omaha Maveric ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger yells during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2024 - 8:34 pm
 

The UNLV men’s basketball team took a 80-58 loss to No. 25 Mississippi State on Thursday in the Arizona Tip-Off tournament at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Jailen Bedford led UNLV (4-2) with a season-high 13 points.

Mississippi State (6-0) is headed to the title game of the tournament against Butler on Friday. UNLV will face Northwestern for third place at 4 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

