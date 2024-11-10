UNLV basketball falls short in tight battle with Memphis

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Memphis at the Thomas & Mack Center.

PJ Haggerty scored 28 points and led a late rally to help Memphis to an 80-74 victory over UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dedan Thomas Jr. had 22 for the Rebels (1-1), but was held without an assist for the first time in his UNLV career.

The Rebels led by as many as 12 points late in the first half, but the Tigers (2-0) got within four at the break and used a 7-0 run down the stretch to take control of the game.

Haggerty’s three-point play with 32 seconds remaining put Memphis up by six points.

Jalen Hill had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for UNLV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

