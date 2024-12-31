58°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV blows out Air Force to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) cheers and points toward his team bench during the second half o ...
UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) cheers and points toward his team bench during the second half of the college basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2024 - 2:55 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2024 - 3:00 pm

The UNLV basketball team beat Air Force 77-58 on Tuesday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

It was a balanced effort for the Rebels (8-5, 2-0 Mountain West), as four players scored at least 10 points.

Julian Rishwain led the charge with 16 points while shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Jaden Henley added 14 points, Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry scored 13 and Jailen Bedford had 11.

Ethan Taylor was the leading scorer for the Falcons (3-10, 0-2) with 14 points.

UNLV will look to continue its undefeated start to conference play when it hosts San Jose State on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

