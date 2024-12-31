UNLV blows out Air Force to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play
The UNLV men’s basketball team stretched its winning streak to three games with a blowout victory on the road against Air Force on Tuesday.
The UNLV basketball team beat Air Force 77-58 on Tuesday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
It was a balanced effort for the Rebels (8-5, 2-0 Mountain West), as four players scored at least 10 points.
Julian Rishwain led the charge with 16 points while shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Jaden Henley added 14 points, Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry scored 13 and Jailen Bedford had 11.
Ethan Taylor was the leading scorer for the Falcons (3-10, 0-2) with 14 points.
UNLV will look to continue its undefeated start to conference play when it hosts San Jose State on Saturday.
