UNLV blows out Air Force to remain unbeaten in Mountain West play

The UNLV men’s basketball team stretched its winning streak to three games with a blowout victory on the road against Air Force on Tuesday.

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) cheers and points toward his team bench during the second half of the college basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV basketball team beat Air Force 77-58 on Tuesday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

It was a balanced effort for the Rebels (8-5, 2-0 Mountain West), as four players scored at least 10 points.

Julian Rishwain led the charge with 16 points while shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Jaden Henley added 14 points, Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry scored 13 and Jailen Bedford had 11.

Ethan Taylor was the leading scorer for the Falcons (3-10, 0-2) with 14 points.

UNLV will look to continue its undefeated start to conference play when it hosts San Jose State on Saturday.

